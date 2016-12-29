DNR seeks to join lawsuit against F-M diversion

The Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, a group of upstream project opponents, had earlier filed suit and sought a restraining order from a federal judge. The DNR has asked the judge to allow the agency to join that suit.

After the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a contract to begin work on parts of a dam on the North Dakota side of the Red River, the JPA asked the judge to order the corps to stop and wait for a permit from the DNR.

The DNR has said it doesn’t believe, based on material it has received, it would issue a permit for a dam, which would reduce the flow of water into the diversion channel to a manageable level.

Officials from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority have asked to enter into talks with DNR staff to clear up what they believe are misunderstandings. But the authority also issued a request for proposal seeking contractors for the channel, which would also be on the North Dakota side of the Red River.

Based on the actions taken by the corps and the authority, DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said his agency must join the lawsuit.

Corps officials have suggested that, as a federal agency working on flood control, they’re not subject to Minnesota regulations.