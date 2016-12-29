Woodbury college student, 21, killed in collision

Then it was off to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied landscape architecture.

On Monday, his life was cut short.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Mathis, 21, apparently lost control of the car he was driving near Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

His Volkswagen Passat slid in snowy conditions and collided with an oncoming car near 10th Street and Jewel Avenue, coming to a stop off the roadway, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

He died later at a local hospital.

The driver of the oncoming car suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The collision remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol.