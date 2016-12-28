Eric Hewitt Basile, 37, was charged with eight Class C felony counts of possession of certain materials prohibited in Grand Forks District Court on Sept. 8 after a UND administration request for a computer search revealed multiple images of children between 1 and 3 years old being sexually assaulted.

In November, charges in Grand Forks County District Court were dismissed and federal charges were leveled against Basile in the U.S. District Court of North Dakota’s Eastern Division, court records show. Basile has been charged with one count of receipt and distribution of materials containing child pornography and three counts of possession of materials containing child pornography.

A federal jury trial for Basile has been set in Fargo for April 11, with a pretrial motion deadline of March 10.

According to court documents filed in Grand Forks, in an interview with detectives, Basile admitted to having child pornography images and videos. He said he had collected about 100 images and videos from a website and stored them in a Dropbox account. Basile also told officers he deleted the folder containing the images once he was placed on administrative leave.



Detectives said they were able to uncover eight images on Basile's computer. These images depict male and female children between 1 and 3 years old being sexually assaulted by adult males, according to the affidavit.