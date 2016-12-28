Ninety-year-old snowmobiler celebrates on the trail

He's been a member of the Nevis Trailblazers Snowmobile Club since 1989.

After celebrating his birthday on Dec. 19, Ritter joined fellow club members on round-trip rides to Backus one day and Laporte on another.

"I don't even feel like I'm 90 years old," he said.

The snow was more than a foot deep on the ride south.

"That was fun," Tom said.

The World War II veteran refuses to purchase machines manufactured in Japan. He was nearly 15 when Pearl Harbor was bombed Dec. 7, 1941 in a surprise attack. The sting of the Japanese betrayal still lingers unforgotten 75 years later.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," he said. "I get mad as hell when I see Japanese snowmobiles."

Some of his friends own Yamahas and the like. "Oh, it irritates me," Tom reflected. "The problem is I know all this, but these young people don't know. They just think they're getting a good deal."

Born in Arkansas, Ritter volunteered for the Air Force two weeks before his high school graduation. He was assigned to an Army Tank Corps and fought Nazi Germany during World War II.

When he returned to the U.S., he worked for Otis Elevator Company for 41 years.

Aging one more year has not been nearly as difficult as losing his wife after 67 years of marriage.

Cleo Ritter died of cancer in January.

"It really hurts. All those years...," Tom said.

They met while rollerskating in Cleo's hometown: Huron, South Dakota.

Cleo was learning to skate and fell down.

"I went over and talked to her. That was in November. We were married in March," Tom recalled. "We had a good life."

Whenever someone asked Cleo how they met, she would reply, "I fell for him."

Both outdoors people, Tom and Cleo went pheasant hunting, fishing and snowmobiling together.

They raised a daughter and two sons, then retired to the Nevis area in 1989.

Ritter's home overlooks Fifth Crow Wing Lake.

"We decided this was a beautiful place to build," Tom said. "I'm proud of our house. We built it ourselves."

Tom's friends and family are helping him through his grief.

"They have all been so good to me," he said.

He enjoys the camaraderie of the Nevis Trailblazers and exploring the north country. They meet at the Nevis Muskie at 9 a.m. on weekdays —"never Saturday or Sunday. Too many nuts come up that don't know what they're doing," said Tom.

They ride anywhere up to 150 miles. Two hundred miles is the longest in one day.

"Anyway, we have a lot of fun," Tom said.

Most of the club members are retired and in their 60s or 70s.

"I don't know anybody 90 years old that still rides a snowmobile," said Tom.

When he's not snowmobiling, he tackles 1,000-piece puzzles.

After the next winter storm, he'll be on the trails again, enjoying the powder snow.