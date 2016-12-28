Search
    Four injured in two rollovers in western Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:59 a.m.

    PERHAM -- Four people were injured in two separate rollovers, one in Otter Tail County and one in Becker County, on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

    The first rollover happened about 4:06 p.m. on Highway 10 west of Perham, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, which responded to both crashes.

    In that crash, a pickup was westbound on Highway 10 and traveling too fast for conditions when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in the ditch, the State Patrol said in its report.

    The driver, Erika K. Kruzel, 17, and a passenger, Levi R. Kruzel, 10, both of Vergas, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

    In the other incident, an SUV was westbound on Highway 10 west of Frazee about 5:25 p.m. when it drove too fast for the icy road conditions and rolled off the road, the State Patrol said.

    The driver, Kaylyn M. Wehmas, 23, and a passenger, Emry J. Rice, age not available, both of Vergas, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

