    Driver, 9-year-old passenger hurt in Becker County snowmobile crash

    By Forum News Service on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:54 p.m.

    LAKE PARK, Minn.—A snowmobile driver and 9-year-old passenger were injured in a crash on Tuesday, Dec. 27 while riding north of Lake Park.

    Emergency crews and the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded about noon to a call about a snowmobile crash on 230th Street in Hamden Township, according to a news release.

    The driver of the snowmobile, 39-year-old Lanna Lappi, of Rochester, Minn., and the passenger were taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital with non-critical injuries.

    The driver and passenger were wearing helmets and the incident remains under investigation, Sheriff Todd Glander said in the release.

