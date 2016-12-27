Virginia bar damaged by fire

Crews were summoned to the Silver Loon Saloon — formerly the Mirage Bar — at 509 Chestnut St., after smoke and flames were reported at around 2:35 p.m.

Firefighters focused initial efforts on the front facade of the bar, tearing through a sign to reach the inner wall just above the first floor.

Crews on scene were unsure what the second floor contained, but did not believe there were apartments.

"The fire has been contained to the bar," said Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark. "At this point I haven't been inside and do not know the extent of the loss."

Clark said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No one was injured.

"Everyone is doing a great job," Clark said. Crews remained on scene into the evening hours Tuesday.

Several area fire departments responded to the fire, which closed off the surrounding block. Fire departments assisting on the scene included Virginia, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Hibbing, Eveleth, Fayal and Mountain Iron.

The incident marked the second building fire in two weeks in Virginia.

On Dec. 19, an apartment building on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue South was deemed to be a total loss after a fire started in the basement and rose through the walls and roof of the structure. The blaze displaced 10 residents, but no one was injured.

A cause of that fire has yet to be determined, Clark said.

Jerry Burnes contributed to this report.