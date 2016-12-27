Man charged in Cloquet homicide

Assistant Carlton County Attorney Jeffrey Boucher described Bosto, 33, as shooting John F. Korby, 36, of Cloquet multiple times in the limbs before standing over the victim and delivering a final shot to his head that only later caused his death. Korby died after he’d arrived at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the Cloquet Police Department, officers found Korby “conscious but unable to speak” when they arrived at the residence at 1787 Wolf Ridge Road in Cloquet.

Standing shackled before 6th Judicial District Judge Leslie Beiers, Bosto gave only yes and no answers when asked about his understanding of his rights. Bosto frowned on his way into and out of the courtroom, escorted front and back by bailiffs. He left via the third-floor elevator on his way back to Carlton County Jail after having received a $1 million bail — a sum Beiers approved of for the defendant’s lengthy history of felony assault, weapon and drug convictions dating back to 2001.

Beiers approved Bosto’s request for a public defender and set the next hearing for Jan. 4.

Bosto read to himself the complaint that was placed in front of him and declined to have the judge read it aloud. In it, police said Bosto, Korby and two others arrived at the house last Friday morning. A man and woman were already in the house when the group of four arrived. After retreating to a back room for a period of time, the two others left, leaving Bosto, Korby and the man and woman in the house. The man and woman reported hearing “approximately five gunshots,” said the complaint, and when one of them went to the area of the house where the shots had been fired they “witnessed (Bosto) standing over Korby holding a pistol. The witness saw (Bosto) point the gun at Korby’s head and fire.”

Bosto remained in the home for a short time before leaving on foot with the pistol, the complaint said. A responding officer observed him walking down Brevator Road, near Jarvi Road — a short distance from the home. The officer recognized Bosto and ordered him to the ground, where the officer noticed the pistol sticking out of Bosto’s waistband.

The weapon was seized and Bosto taken into custody.

Bosto also was charged with felony possession of a firearm for being a convicted felon prohibited from possessing one. The murder charge carries a 40-year maximum sentence, while the gun charge calls for a maximum sentence of up to 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.

Police had been called to the scene just before 9 a.m.; Korby was pronounced dead at 10 a.m., the complaint said.

Nothing in the complaint sheds light on a motive for the killing. It said officers found Korby bleeding from his head and “lower torso.” A preliminary medical examination revealed Korby to have been shot five times — “three times in the leg, once in the forearm and once in the head, causing death,” said the complaint.

“The weight of the evidence in this case … is strong,” Boucher told the judge. At one point, the complaint said, “Korby was shifted by first responders attempting to provide care and officers observed a shell casing under his body.”

Public Defender Kevin Cornwell told the judge he’d represented Bosto in the past, and suspected he’d be assigned permanently to the case. He described Bosto as having lived in the area for roughly 20 years. Bosto’s mother and young son live in the area, Cornwell told the judge.

Police said Friday they didn’t know the nature of the relationship between Korby and Bosto and did not know if either was living at the residence. They said the homeowner was not present at the time of the shooting.

The single-story residence is one of four that sits on Wolf Ridge Road, a remote cul-de-sac north of Big Lake Road and west of Brevator Road near the western edge of the city.

A traditional wake for Korby began Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Head Start gymnasium in Cloquet and was set to continue until a funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the same location. Korby will be buried at Sawyer Cemetery in Sawyer, said Souder-Handevidt Funeral & Cremation Service of Cloquet in an announcement of Korby’s passing.