    1 killed after vehicles collide in Scott County

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:02 p.m.
    JORDAN, Minn. – A 53-year-old New London man was killed in a car crash south of Jordan on Monday, Dec. 26.

    The name of the individual has not been released by the Minnesota State Patrol.

    According to the State Patrol incident report, a 2013 Volkswagen Touareg, driven by Christopher Shimek, 51, of Prior Lake, was driving westbound on 220th Street West, approaching Highway 21 in Scott County. A 2007 Chrysler Sebring, driven by the New London man, was headed southbound on Highway 21, approaching 220th Street West. The Touareg and Sebring collided at approximately 5:25 p.m in the intersection. Jordan is 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

    Both men were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles. The road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

    Shimek suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.

