According to the report:

A vehicle driven by Alexis Birky, 20, of Frazee, was driving southbound on the highway about 6 a.m. Sunday, when her vehicle collided with two people who were walking in the southbound lane of the highway.

Kitti Mclaughlin, 18, Audubon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mauricio Guerra, 24, Frazee, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's/Essentia Hospital in Detroit Lakes and later transferred to a Fargo hospital with critical injuries.

Birky did not report injuries, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident remains under investigation and the Becker County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone who may have been in the area, or observed anyone walking in the area prior to the crash, to contact the sheriff's office at (218) 847-2661.