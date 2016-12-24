One dead, one arrested in Cloquet shooting

A victim, who police said was in his 30s, was found inside a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cloquet police Cmdr. Carey Ferrell said a 33-year-old suspect was arrested without incident a short time later and booked into the Carlton County Jail.

Ferrell did not release the names of those involved, but jail records identify the suspect as Wayne Joseph Bosto. He was being held on the preliminary charges of intentional second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ferrell said he did not know the nature of the relationship between the two men and did not know if either was living at the residence. He said the homeowner was not present at the time.

“I don’t believe it was a random act,” Ferrell said a few hours after the shooting. “I’m sure they are aware of each other. I just don’t know what the circumstances are or what led up to the shooting.”

The single-story residence is one of four that sits on Wolf Ridge Road, a remote cul-de-sac north of Big Lake Road and west of Brevator Road near the western edge of the city.

Squad cars from the Cloquet Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office were on scene throughout the day. A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team arrived around 2 p.m. and entered the residence to begin processing evidence.

A next-door neighbor said she was away at the time of the shooting. Other neighbors also did not appear to be home.

Ferrell said the call came at 8:52 a.m. and squads from both Cloquet and Fond du Lac were on scene within minutes. He said the shooting was believed to have happened in “close proximity” to the time it was reported.

Officers and medical paramedics found the victim inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by a Cloquet Area Fire District ambulance and pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested by Cloquet police officers after he was found walking along a road about a quarter-mile away, Ferrell said.

State District Court offices are closed through Monday, so formal charges and an arraignment are not expected until Tuesday or Wednesday.