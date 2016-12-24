Three injured in head-on collision in Bena

The driver of the pickup, Mark Blackwell, 66, of Shevlin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was taken to Sanford in Fargo, as was a 9-year-old passenger in the vehicle, who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. Another passenger, a 5-year-old, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health in Deer River.

The juvenile passengers were wearing their seat belts and airbags deployed, the report said. It was not known if the driver was wearing a seat belt, but the airbag did deploy.

The driver of the semi-trailer, Raymond Moll, 46, of Rice Lake, Wis., was not injured.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.