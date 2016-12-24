Fargo man, 31, arrested for Christmas Eve homicide

No motive is known for the crime at 1321 17th Ave. S., just west of Duane’s House of Pizza, said Fargo Police Deputy Chief Joe Anderson.

On Saturday, a call went out at 4:19 a.m. for a medical assist from the stabbing, police said. Three individuals, two males and one female, were at the residence when officers arrived.

A 26-year-old male was found with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital emergency room, where he later died as a result of the injury.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Timothy L. Porter of Fargo, who was booked into the Cass County Jail on suspicion of murder.

During the preliminary investigation, it was determined a dispute occurred between the two men. The nature of the dispute and Porter’s motive remain under investigation. The victim was not able to make a statement to officers.

“This was not a random attack. The individuals were known to each other,” Anderson said.

The victim’s family has been notified of the death and invoked their rights pursuant to Marsy’s Law. Because of that, Anderson said the department will not be releasing the victim’s name.

“Our condolences go out to the families who lost a loved one today,” said Anderson.



