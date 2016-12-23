Search
    Churchwell appointed state judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District

    By Forum News Service on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:19 p.m.
    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Timothy M. Churchwell has been appointed as a judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

    Churchwell will replace David R. Battey, and will be chambered at Alexandria.

    Battey, who was appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson in 1995, is retiring on Jan. 3.

    “I am very pleased to appoint Timothy M. Churchwell to serve as a district court judge,” Gov. Mark Dayton, who made the appointment, said in a news release Friday, Dec. 23. “Throughout his career, Mr. Churchwell has shown his dedication to public service. I thank him for his willingness to once again serve the people of Minnesota.”

    Churchwell is a shareholder at Peters and Churchwell, P.A. in Long Prairie and is also an assistant Seventh District Judicial District public defender.

    Previously, he was an attorney at the law firms Brown and Sellnow and Curott and Jesse, and a judicial law clerk to Judge Lawrence T. Collins. Churchwell earned his bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University and his law degree from Hamline University School of Law.

    Churchwell serves on the Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board. He is also a member of the Todd-Wadena Community Corrections Board and Swanville Lion’s Club, and past chair of the Todd County Law Library Board of Trustees.

    Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena counties.

     
