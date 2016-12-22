Minn. teacher in Otter Tail County jail on alleged sex charge
NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. -- Kris Koll, an ag teacher listed as a member of the New York Mills High School faculty, is in the Otter Tail County jail in Fergus Falls for alleged third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a felony.
Because of data privacy laws and ongoing investigations by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the school district, New York Mills Superintendent Blaine Novak would only say that a complaint has been filed and that Koll has been placed on administrative leave.