Man waiting for mailed meth arrested on delivery, police say

Shawn Edward Vanderzanden, 47, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, after authorities say he intended to receive 4 ounces of meth from UPS Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, law enforcement in Minnesota were in possession of a package from UPS. A search warrant examination of the package found 4 ounces of methamphetamine. The Package was bound for Vanderzanden at his residence in the 400 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks.

At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Task Force set up a controlled delivery of the package. When Vanderzanden came outside to receive the package, he saw the agents and fled on foot. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Vanderzanden admitted to being the intended recipient of the package and that he knew it contained methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

He previously pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell in Burleigh County in 2015, court records show.

Vanderzanden made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.