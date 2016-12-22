The decision was made during a Wednesday civil commitment hearing for August James Ruthaferd of St. Paul in Ramsey County District Court.

Ruthaferd was formerly found incompetent to stand trial on the criminal charges filed against him following the alleged assault, which took place in early May.

The 48-year-old, who was not present at the Wednesday proceedings, recently signed a waiver that acknowledged his criminal behavior toward the young girl and waived his right to fight his civil commitment in a court trial, according to Kathleen Rauenhorst, Ruthaferd's court-appointed attorney.

"He told me he ... knew what he had done ... and wanted to know what options he had for treatment ... seeing he has a history of sexual misconduct," Rauenhorst said of Ruthaferd's decision to sign the waiver.

She added that Ruthaferd acknowledged he had "engaged in sexual misconduct," is unable to control his impulses and was "likely to do it again," without treatment at a state hospital.

The legal document granted Ramsey County District Judge George Stephenson clearance Wednesday to find Ruthaferd to be a sexually dangerous person with a sexual psychopathic personality and to have him committed under those terms.

The move will keep Ruthaferd detained at the Minnesota State Hospital in St. Peter for the foreseeable future.

The building is locked, surrounded by razor wire and staffed by employees trained in "maintaining the safety and security of the hospital and ... the community in the face of extremely dangerous offenders," according to the Ramsey County attorney's office.

Ruthaferd had earlier been committed to the hospital for mental illness following the May assault.

It is much more difficult for offenders committed as sexually dangerous in Minnesota to be released back into society, according to the county attorney's office. The overall program is the subject of an ongoing court challenge over its constitutionality because hardly anyone ever gets out.

It was not apparent what effect the commitment would have on Ruthaferd's criminal case, which was suspended after he was found incompetent to stand trial in August.

His competency is expected to be evaluated every six months.

"While securing the civil commitment of a sexually dangerous individual is a great outcome for our community, we understand that it is only one step in an ongoing process that our office will closely monitor," County Attorney John Choi said. "Should he be restored to competency to stand trial while committed, we will prosecute him in criminal court for his alleged crimes."

Ruthaferd, who was known as Mark Meihofer before legally changing his name last year, faces charges of kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the May 5 incident.

He abducted a girl who briefly wandered out of her father's sight in the 300 block of Dayton Avenue in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood. She was found later that day in Ruthaferd's room at a nearby charity-run boarding house at 286 Marshall Ave.

He also called himself her "new daddy" and her "real dad," according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

The girl later tested positive for amphetamine.

Ruthaferd was in the room with her when police arrived and told him to open the door. He finally did, but reportedly only after police began prying the hinge pins out.

As Ruthaferd was escorted away, he told police that "God told him to do it," and blamed God for "getting him into trouble," according to the complaint.

Ruthaferd's history of troubling and criminal behavior stretches back several years. He was first civilly committed in 2004 and then again in 2011 after attempting to solicit a child for sex.

In the 2011 case, Fridley police were called about a man in a car — later identified as Ruthaferd — following a 13-year-old girl as she rode her bike through a park. The girl said he introduced himself and offered her $10,000 to have sex with him.

She fled and Ruthaferd was arrested and charged with soliciting a child.

After a year of legal proceedings and psychological examinations, the judge overseeing the case determined he was so mentally unsound that he didn't know his actions were wrong, citing a history of mental health issues, "grossly delusional and disorganized thinking" and a professional diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

At one point, he told police that "God wrote about me in a book" and "said I could do whatever I want" — specifically, solicit children for sex, according to court documents from the case.

The judge found him not guilty by reason of mental illness and ordered him to be civilly committed for up to a year.

A doctor who evaluated his mental competency in August diagnosed him with schizophrenia, stimulant-use-disorder and pedophilia. He also said he exhibited "disorganized thinking," "deep paranoia" and mood swings, court documents say.

The parents of the young girl Ruthaferd is suspected of kidnapping and assaulting were present at Wednesday's hearing. They declined to comment.