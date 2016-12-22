Meth baggies concealed under scarf

Pierce County prosecutors charged Meghan J. Blaiser, 32, Cottage Grove, Minn., with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and THC and carrying a concealed knife Dec. 12.

She was released from jail on a $10,000 signature bond. If convicted, she faces up to $100,000 in fines and/or 25 years in prison.

According to the complaint:

Police stopped a Chevrolet Cruze at 8:56 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of Highway 10 and Canton Street in Prescott for speeding.

Blaiser, along with passenger Jeffrey J. Fritz, Cottage Grove, told police the vehicle belonged to a man who let her borrow the Cruze while he installed a subwoofer in her car.

As police escorted Fritz from the vehicle, who had a Hudson municipal warrant for his arrest, they smelled the odor of marijuana drifting from the vehicle. After Fritz, a convicted felon, admitted to possessing a spring-assisted knife in his pocket and told officers the marijuana in the car wasn’t his, police questioned Blaiser, who kept repeating that the vehicle didn’t belong to her.

Officers found small particles of a green, plant-like substance in the center console, plus two large Ziplock bags containing a large quantity of marijuana tucked into a black plastic bag on the floor of the backseat.

Blaiser’s purse contained $232 in cash, a spring-assisted knife (illegal to have in her possession as a convicted felon), two cellphones and a long lightbulb that appeared to be a “grow lamp.” Fritz was carrying more than $800 in cash.

When police found the marijuana, Blaiser told them she didn’t have any idea where it came from.

During a search of her person before being transported to jail, a Prescott officer found folded sandwich baggies beneath a scarf coming from inside Blaiser’s shirt. As a baggie of a white, crystalline substance was pulled out of her clothing, she denied having more. Several more were found.

In all, police confiscated 23.9 grams of methamphetamine and 90.2 grams of THC. Blaiser admitted to investigators that she was going to sell the meth and that the cash found was proceeds from a drug sale.

Blaiser told police Fritz had nothing to do with the drugs found; he is not facing any charges at this time.

Blaiser is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Circuit Court at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 30 for a preliminary hearing.