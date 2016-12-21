According to the agency, the driver of the semi-truck was driving along Highway 10 in Morrison County, near Little Falls, Minn.

The dash-cam video shows the driver of the semi swerving off the road, nearly knocking out multiple road signs in the process.

The driver of the semi was so intoxicated he fell to the ground when attempting to exit the semi.

After multiple tries, the state trooper was able to get the man to stand up and walk to the police car.

Upon completion of multiple field sobriety tests, it was discovered that the driver of the semi had a blood alcohol content of .28 percent and was convicted of third-degree DWI.

The final seconds of the dash-cam video show the state trooper holding two bottles of vodka, both of which were confiscated from inside the semi.

The MnDPS did not specify the date of this incident.