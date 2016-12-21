Reward increased in hunter's death

The reward started at $10,000 and in early December increased to $20,000.

Two weeks ago, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced that the death of Brisk on Nov. 7 was being considered a homicide amid an ongoing investigation. Brisk was apparently hunting alone on his parents' property in Belle Prairie Township when he suffered a gunshot wound resulting in his death.

The sheriff's office is continuing to search for Brisk's rifle, which Larsen stated has been missing since his death and is believed to be stolen. The rifle is a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle, described as an older model with a wooden stock and forearm, with no sling attached.

Larsen stated Brisk was known to hunt with the rifle.

The sheriff's office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate this case, where the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Brisk died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of Brisk's death.

Larsen states he believes this is an isolated incident and there is no known risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233. Anyone with information may remain anonymous if they choose.

Brisk's widow, Pam, attended a press conference earlier this month urging anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Also in attendance were several other members of Brisk's family, including his parents and children. Brisk, a 1993 Little Falls High School graduate, was the father of four children—Johnathon, Nicholas, Frances and Michael—all young enough to live at home.

Brisk worked for his father's construction company, Kingsway Construction Inc., since he was young before working for Ziegler CAT in Brainerd for the last several years, according to his obituary. Brisk enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, camping with his family, bonfires with friends, spending time at Platte Lake, cutting wood, 4-H Livestock Legends and 4-H shooting sports. Brisk was a member of the Rich Prairie Trailbusters Snowmobile Club, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus as a fourth-degree knight and the Local 49 union through Ziegler CAT.

As of this date, no arrests have been made.