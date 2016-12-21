Nature photography was a hobby of 77-year-old Thomas LeCloux and he often took photographs of the area countryside, according to Cindy Ray, communications specialist for Presbyterian Homes & Services.

LeCloux left the Boutwells Landing sometime on Sunday. Staff went to check on him about 11 p.m. Sunday but didn’t find him in his apartment. His body was found two hours later about a half-mile away. The temperature at the time was about 0 degrees.

Until Tuesday, there was no official explanation about why an elderly man in good health would wander into the zero-degree cold with no hat or gloves. But Ray said that LeCloux was found with his camera. His Facebook page is full of nature photographs, and she said it was likely that LeCloux walked outside earlier Sunday in hopes of getting a photo in the deserted area nearby.

“That’s why he didn’t have gloves on,” Ray said.

LeCloux was the principal of Oak-Land Junior High School in Lake Elmo and retired in 2005.

“We are saddened by his death, but I hope he died while doing what he loved,” Ray said.