Library hosts adult winter reading program
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will once again hold the adult winter reading program “Snow Time to Read.”
The annual winter reading program is for readers 16 years of age and older. Participants log books, e-books, audiobooks and e-audiobooks that they read beginning Jan. 1. Books must be young adult or adult reading level. Readers who finish 15 books before March 31 will automatically win a prize.
Every 15 books logged also grants participants an entry into the prize drawing for additional prizes held at the end of the program. Sign-up begins on Jan. 1, online at https://wandooreader.com/Bemidji/snow-time-to-read or in person at the Bemidji Public Library.