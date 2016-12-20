The legislators present at the meeting included District 5 Sen.-elect Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids; District 2 Sen.-elect Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids and District 5A Rep.-elect Matt Bliss, R-Pennington. As the discussion developed, Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack introduced five main county priorities to focus on in the 2017 session.

These priorities included:

Assuring a new tax bill with funding to support expenses incurred by the county through foster care. More specifically, the funding would go toward placements related to the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Working to establish a veterans home in Beltrami County to serve northwestern Minnesota.

Increasing mental health investments to help the county continue providing services. Beltrami County received $2 million in 2014 from the state, and has since started working to partner with organizations such as the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center. The county will need additional funding, though, to ensure the effort is continued to help more people.

Securing additional and sustainable transportation funding for both roads and general infrastructure.

Another priority is to support bonding related to a plan created by Polk County for updated and new waste facilities. Beltrami County is one of five counties in a consortium for this plan.

While all five priorities received attention, the conversation largely centered around veterans services and mental health issues.

"It's going to be pretty high on our list," said Commissioner Jim Lucachick on the veterans home. "We've been following this for 10 years. We have the basic geography for it and support from the general public. And this isn't something just about Beltrami County or the city of Bemidji, it's about northwest Minnesota."

Pledging his support in response was Bliss, who said, "I will be pushing for the veterans home with all my heart."

On the topic of mental health, Utke said to the board that he's heard concerns on the subject during many post election meetings. In helping to solve the issue, Utke said solutions have to go beyond just funding and that legislators need to hear grassroot ideas that can help the situation.

"Since the election, the No. 1 issue has been mental illness," said Eichorn. "Every city and county, mental illness appears to be in a crisis state. I know that the Legislature in the last biennium took a look at it, and there were some improvements in it, but there are definitely some areas to improve more."

Along with hearing the five priorities, Mack told the new legislators that the county promises to support them by providing data, statistics and a willingness to testify on issues in St. Paul.

"We need more than talk, we need action," Commissioner Joe Vene said. "In the coming years, we look forward to meeting with you and working with you to find solutions to the problems we're talking about today."

In a 3-2 vote, the board also decided on Tuesday to end the county's Home Care services program, subsequently starting a transition process to transfer clients to private providers. Voting for the decision were Vene, Richard Anderson and Keith Winger, while Lucachick and Tim Sumner were against.

The decision was based on a recommendation from Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore, who had described the challenges the county program was experiencing the past few years.

In her report, Secore said the number of clients had fallen from 112 in 2013 to 108 in 2015, and are currently at 55. Additionally, Secore said over the past 10 years there has been a consistent financial loss for the program, with the latest being an estimated $176,328 loss in 2016.

Secore also told the board Tuesday the program is not a mandated service by the state, and was instead created as a response to a gap in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The gap was because of a lack in private entities providing home health care services. However, Secore now said the private sector has expanded enough to meet the demand of those in the county.

To ensure the transition to private services takes place smoothly, Secore also presented a plan as part of her recommendation.

The plan goes as follows:

Closing the program by March 2017

Transitioning patients to their identified choice of providers. Each patient will have a transition team that will include a nurse and case manager. The team will work to ensure individual patients have options to meet their service needs.

Identify alternative work for skilled nurses in the program, including Minnesota Choice and Family Service.

Identify alternative work for case aides and other support staff.

Lay off home health aides by end of March 2017 while working with other home care providers to identify employment opportunities for these staff members

Commissioners Anderson and Lucachick will communicate with caseworkers and department leadership to monitor transition progress.

In the lead up to the vote, the main concern for the closure of the program was whether or not all county residents would still be able to get services, specifically those who live in more rural areas.

"I don't want to lose one, or two, or three people that are too far away," Lucachick said. "We're Beltrami County, we need to provide services for everyone within our geographical boundary."

In response to that subject, Secore said her department will ensure that all current patients will continue to receive care. In order to do this, Secore said private providers can serve rural residents by contracting with other regional entities or through the county supplying travel subsidies.

According to Secore’s presentation, private providers in the county that clients will be transferred to include Sanford Home Care and Hospice, Recover Health and Northwoods Caregivers.