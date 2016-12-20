Report: Man hits deer with truck, collides head-on with another vehicle near Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS -- Two were injured Monday night in Pennington County after a truck that hit a deer crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
Alexander Schmidt, 21, of Thief River Falls was westbound in a 2004 Ford truck on Minnesota Highway 1 about 2 miles east of Thief River Falls when he hit the deer at 8:09 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Schmidt crossed the centerline of the highway before colliding with a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sandra Swanson, 71, of Gatzke, Minn., according to the report.
Both were treated at Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.
Alcohol was not involved in the crash.