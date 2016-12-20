Alexander Schmidt, 21, of Thief River Falls was westbound in a 2004 Ford truck on Minnesota Highway 1 about 2 miles east of Thief River Falls when he hit the deer at 8:09 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Schmidt crossed the centerline of the highway before colliding with a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Sandra Swanson, 71, of Gatzke, Minn., according to the report.

Both were treated at Sanford Hospital in Thief River Falls for non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.