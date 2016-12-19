Downwind accomplice to be sentenced Tuesday

A jury found that Brandon Rossbach, 32, helped Downwind’s killer -- her former boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti -- dispose of Downwind’s body.

Rossbach has been incarcerated for more than a year. He was arrested on Dec. 9, 2015, after Cimmarusti told police he had killed Downwind and said Rossbach and another man, Christopher Davis, had helped him transport Downwind’s body to a location outside of Bemidji where they burned and buried it.

Cimmarusti pleaded guilty to Downwind’s death in April and later testified against Rossbach as part of a plea deal. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February

Davis, 28, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in July and was sentenced to 10 years and three months in prison in August.

While the jury decided that Rossbach was guilty of aiding an offender, it did not find that certain aggravating factors -- which had the potential to increase Rossbach’s sentence -- were present. The jury found that Downwind’s family did suffer emotional distress during the time she was missing, but found that Rossbach did not actively participate in the burning and burying Downwind’s body.