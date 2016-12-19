Crime report for Dec. 16-18

Assault

5:49 p.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old individual was arrested after deputies received a report of an assault at the 1100 block of Porcupine Road SE.

6:13 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for multiple charges, including domestic assault, at the 1000 block of Porcupine Road SE.

Burglary

1:13 p.m. Friday. Deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the 9700 block of Pony Lake Road NW.

10:08 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 2300 block of Braman Drive NE.

DWI

6:51 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a reckless vehicle that was in a ditch but got free. The vehicle was located at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Lumberjack Road NW and 21-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a 29-year-old male were arrested for DWI.

Fire

2:39 a.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of a vehicle fire at the 18300 block of Hines Road NE.

Traffic Stop

6:37 p.m. Friday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the 17600 block of Mission Road SE.

6:35 p.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop at the 8000 block of Old Long Lake Road NW.

Warrant

8:25 p.m. Friday. A 47-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

2:47 a.m. Saturday. A 62-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant, bailed out and was given a courtesy ride to a location at 5th Street NW.

8:34 p.m. A 21-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were arrested for giving a false name and warrants during a traffic stop at the intersection of nature Road NW and Grange Road NW.