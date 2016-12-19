There were 74 fatal work-related injuries in 2015, up from 62 such deaths in 2014 and 69 in 2013, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The average worker fatality rate in the state since 2010 is 66 per year.

The federal report includes fatalities from a broader range of incidents than those reported by the state, though it is not broken down by geographical area.

Most deaths were the result of transportation incidents or “contact with objects and equipment,” followed by falls and workplace violence. Seven Minnesota workers were killed by violence on the job in 2015, compared to eight in 2014 and six in 2013.

Nearly half the of the 74 workers killed were 55 and older, and nearly all were male. However, the 14 women who died on the job in 2015 marks the state’s highest count of fatally injured female workers since tracking began in 1992, according to the report.

Workers in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting had the highest rate of worker deaths, followed by construction, manufacturing and administrative and waste services.

The state’s rate of 2.3 fatalities per 100,000 workers is below the national rate of 3.4 fatalities per 100,000 workers, according to the report.