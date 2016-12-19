Brainerd woman who died in crash with semi identified

Linda K. Marolt, 62, died as a result of the crash reported at 3:15 p.m. at Business Highway 371 and Brent Drive, south of Brainerd, the State Patrol reported. The car Marolt was driving, a 1999 Honda Accord, was totaled.

Marolt was wearing a seat belt and the airbag deployed.

The driver of the Mack semitrailer, identified as Douglas W. Calkins, 59, Deerwood, had no apparent injuries.

The Honda was traveling south on Business Highway 371. The semitrailer was traveling north on the same highway. The Honda began to drift over the centerline and collided with the semi near the front axle, according to the crash report. The State Patrol described road conditions at the time as icy.