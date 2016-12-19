Anthony James Isham received the 363-month sentence from Sixth Judicial District Judge James Florey on Monday morning in State District Court in Virginia.

Isham, 45, pleaded guilty last month to intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 28-year-old Harley Jacka.

Isham testified at the plea hearing that he stabbed Jacka three times. Jacka's girlfriend, Janessa Lynn Peters, earlier admitted that she arranged the killing because she was having difficulty breaking up with Jacka.

The sentence was mutually recommended by the parties under a plea agreement reached between Isham and the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

Three of Jacka's family members spoke at the hearing. Isham declined comment before receiving his sentence.

Isham was the fourth and final defendant to plead guilty in connection with Jacka's death. Peters and co-defendant Barthelemy Jake Drift are set to be sentenced next month.

Another defendant, John Isham, accepted a plea agreement in March, pleading guilty to aiding an offender after the fact. He was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

