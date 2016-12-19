Truck goes through ice on western Minnesota lake

A truck went through the ice Saturday on Big Pine Lake near Perham, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported. Authorities said the Ford F-150 was still in the lake as of Sunday evening.

Authorities were notified of the incident at about 7 p.m. Saturday. They said the front end of the truck sank partway into the water, but the back bumper remained caught on the ice.

A dive crew is expected to remove the truck today or Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers the following guidelines for new clear ice: 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot, 5 inches for a snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inches for a car or small pickup, 12-15 inches for a medium truck.

Ice thickness may vary greatly across a single body of water, making it important to check the ice conditions before heading out.