    Truck goes through ice on western Minnesota lake

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:50 a.m.
    A truck went through the ice Saturday on Big Pine Lake near Perham, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported. (Forum News Service)

    Frigid conditions have brought thicker ice to Minnesota lakes in recent days -- but conditions may not be safe for driving on frozen lakes, as one driver found out over the weekend.

    A truck went through the ice Saturday on Big Pine Lake near Perham, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reported. Authorities said the Ford F-150 was still in the lake as of Sunday evening.

    Authorities were notified of the incident at about 7 p.m. Saturday. They said the front end of the truck sank partway into the water, but the back bumper remained caught on the ice.

    A dive crew is expected to remove the truck today or Tuesday.

    The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers the following guidelines for new clear ice: 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot, 5 inches for a snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inches for a car or small pickup, 12-15 inches for a medium truck.

    Ice thickness may vary greatly across a single body of water, making it important to check the ice conditions before heading out.

