However, the Forum News Service-sponsored pre-session briefing will continue today with four legislative leaders. Minnesota reporters will ask House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Senate majority leader-elect Paul Gazelka, Senate minority leader-elect Tom Bakk and House minority leader-elect Melissa Hortman questions about the upcoming session beginning at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed on many Forum Communications Company websites in Minnesota and by Senate Media Services at http://tinyurl.com/FNSbriefing.