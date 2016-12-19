Dayton sick, but briefing on Minnesota legislative session will continue
ST. PAUL -- A look ahead to the 2017 Minnesota legislative session will be missing one vital voice today: Gov. Mark Dayton.
His spokesman said Dayton woke up sick this morning and canceled all events.
However, the Forum News Service-sponsored pre-session briefing will continue today with four legislative leaders. Minnesota reporters will ask House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Senate majority leader-elect Paul Gazelka, Senate minority leader-elect Tom Bakk and House minority leader-elect Melissa Hortman questions about the upcoming session beginning at 1 p.m.
The briefing will be live streamed on many Forum Communications Company websites in Minnesota and by Senate Media Services at http://tinyurl.com/FNSbriefing.