The crash involved two drivers and was reported at 3:15 p.m. at Business Highway 371 and Brent Drive, south of Brainerd, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The car, a 1999 Honda Accord, was totaled. Its driver, whose name is expected to be released Saturday, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mack semitrailer, identified as Douglas W. Calkins, 59, Deerwood, had no apparent injuries.

The Honda was traveling south on Business Highway 371. The semitrailer was traveling north on the same highway. The Honda began to drift over the centerline and collided with the semi near the front axle, according to the crash report.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.