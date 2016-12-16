Annika Belle Stenglein, 16, daughter of Ray and Kim and a sophomore at Willmar Senior High School, died Monday at her home. She left behind her parents and sister, along with other relatives, and friends and teammates at school.

The funeral for Annika will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and hour before the service at the church.

High School Principal Paul Schmitz said the grieving students and staff at the school had the help of the regional School Crisis Response Team in working with students after the tragic loss. The team was at the school a good part of the week, he said.

It’s the team’s job to speak with students and also to provide advice for staff members who are talking with students and dealing with the crisis themselves. The team relies on the latest research to guide its response to a given situation, Schmitz said.

The school’s response may not be so visible to the public, but the team’s behind-the-scenes work probably provides more support than might have been available before it was formed.

Ray Stenglein said in a Facebook message that Annika’s classmates told him the team had been helpful to them. “We have had many of her classmates stop by and sit and talk with us, tour her room, and in turn helped us in healing,” he wrote.

The Crisis Response Team was developed in 2011 as a partnership of the school districts in the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative. The cooperative provides a variety of services for school districts and local governments in this part of the state.

Team members are trained to address a school crisis by facilitating large or small sessions with students or staff. According to its brochure, the team will address situations of school violence, student or staff death, natural disaster, suicide or accidents.

Annika’s obituary listed her many school activities. She was a three-sport athlete, an aspiring actress, and a member of band, choir and orchestra. She had been scheduled to go to Los Angeles in January to pursue her acting dream.

“She was someone who would always think of others before herself and would do everything to make others happy,” her family said in her obituary. “She just could not win her battle with depression and lost her fight to the disease. She was so loved and will be missed by so many.”

Annika’s sister Maddie started a Go Fund Me page in memory of her – www.gofundme.com/annika-belle-stenglein. The page seeks assistance with funeral expenses. Her father said donations would also go for organizations working on suicide prevention, depression and anti-bullying. The organizations are still to be designated.

Ray Stenglein posted several times this week to thank the dozens of people expressing condolences.

On Tuesday, he reminded people struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts to talk to someone. “If you can’t say anything, remember Annika Belle, and ring a ‘Belle’ and keep ringing it until someone answers.”

On Wednesday, he thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers. “It means a lot to me and our family during this hard time. I wish i could respond and thank each one of you individually but time is lost in all my sorrow and tears. I’m numb and miss my baby girl soooooo much.”

Jordan Tetzloff and Annika were close friends. He attends Benson Schools and turned 18 a week ago.

He posted a much shared Facebook video about his “unique and spunky” friend shortly after learning of her death. In a telephone interview Thursday, he said they became friends after performing in a Prairie Fire Children’s Theater production and shared many interests.

“She would text me ‘good morning’ every morning,” he said.

Annika had an impact on many people, he said, but some were mean to her. They would make nasty remarks about her and say “things you shouldn’t say about other people,” he said.

Tetzloff said he plans to visit her parents this weekend just to talk. “I feel like her parents have so many questions to ask, and I want to answer some of them for them.”