Bemidji State grad giving Laker sports a new voice

Charlie Newland has taken those challenges in stride as the new play-by-play announcer for Laker Sports at KDLM radio here in Detroit Lakes.

Newland is a Bagley, Minnesota native and graduate of Bemidji State University where it took a while for him to figure out a career path.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after high school,” Newland said.

Newland played hockey, baseball and football for the Flyers and knew he wanted to pursue an occupation in sports. He studied journalism and mass communications in Bemidji, which led to broadcasting in a market that houses a lot of media from newspapers to three radio stations and multiple television stations.

“I was able to get a foothold at BSU as the station manager and did play-by-play for the TV station on campus,” said Newland.

After four years of doing play-by-play in Bemidji, Newland found a Minnesota Broadcasters job bank advertisement for the KDLM opening and jumped at the chance to make his own mark in a new market.

“It’s so hard; you see it with Andy’s job. He was here for 40 years. People that are in the field stay in the field,” said Newland. “To get a start, it’s all about timing and being in the right place at the right time and working hard.”

Newland pursued a media career, like most in the field, because it provides personal fulfillment far more than personal finance and that is an easy trade-off when going to work is fun.

“It’s a labor of love; it’s not making a million dollars,” he said. “It’s something you enjoy, going to the games and getting to know players and coaches.”

Newland has family in the area, which made the move for he and his girlfriend Amber an easier relocation. Amber works at Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.

“I know the area and we’d always talked about Detroit Lakes as an area we’d like to move to,” said Newland.

Amber’s flexibility as a nurse made Charlie’s move easier and both of them finding jobs in the same town was a big bonus for the couple.

Newland had his own bonus sportswise at his former position with back-to-back runs by Bemidji boys hockey to the state AA tournament giving him experience that stretches from the local market to the largest high school stage in Minnesota sports each March at Xcel Energy Center.

Making the transition to being the new voice of Laker sports has been smooth even when people ask how he can go from being a Lumberjacks’ and Beavers’ fan to cheering on the red and white in DL.

“That’s who you’re a fan of - the players and coaches,” he said. “Obviously, you’re a fan of the jersey too, but you get to know the people.”

Getting to know people in his new locale came with one loaded saying Newland heard over and over during the first few months of his stay in Laker land.

“You’ve got big shoes to fill,” in regards to replacing Lia.

“Absolutely,” said Newland. “It’s cool. I’m not trying to take over for Andy. He did his own thing and I’m going to carve my own path and it’s great to have the framework that Andy established and I’m just going to try to continue that.”

Newland brought a rock and roll feel to his football pregame show, has continued the popular Coffee with the Coaches show on Saturday mornings, and teamed up with Zeke Fuhrman on football calls and former Laker Matt Wimmer for hockey coverage.

Having color commentators with a DL connection was important to getting started on the right foot and Newland has recently included other former Lakers like Ben Noah, the current Concordia College assistant hockey coach, to add commentary with he and Wimmer during intermission interviews to expand the insight of the game for listeners.

“That’s what I wanted...was to have somebody with the local angle,” Newland said.

Newland can be found at many other sporting events from volleyball and basketball to baseball coverage next spring. His game broadcast schedule is available at kdlmradio.com, where he can also be found in Lia’s old spot every weekday beginning at 5 a.m.

While it’s obviously different for long-time listeners not hearing Lia on the airwaves anymore, Newland has shown he has a broad knowledge of sports and is solid on the play-by-play. He acclimated to Detroit Lakes quickly and has brought his own level of professionalism and insight to his work, which benefits both listeners and the teams he covers.

“It’s been fun so far,” Newland said.

Plus, he is enjoying his new job almost as much as Andy Lia is enjoying his retirement.