BEMIDJI -- A Candlelight and Carols service will be held at 5 p.m.on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji, 115 Carr Lake Road SW. The service is based on the "Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols" which is held annually at King's College in Cambridge, England. Old and New Testament readings will show the story of redemption. Music will include handbells, cello, guitar, organ, vocalists, and the congregation. The members of the church invite the community to this special service.