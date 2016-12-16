BEMIDJI -- The Evangelical Free Church choir will present the cantata titled "The Thrill of Hope" by Joel Raney at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundayat the church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW. The 25-person choir will be accompanied by flute, oboe, violin, cello, piano and handbells. The performances will be directed by Kenneth Wold. Pastor Jerry Johnson and the congregation extend invitation to the Bemidji community to attend either of the performances. There is no admission charge.