Water pipe burst damages restaurant in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A water pipe that froze and burst causing an estimated $20,000 in damage will close an Italian restaurant in Alexandria for a couple weeks.
Jason Mueller, owner of Bello Cucina, said water from sprinkler pipe damaged a significant amount of the lounge area.
Mueller opened the Alexandria Bello Cucina earlier this year. Other locations include Morris, Fergus Falls, St. Joseph, Spicer and Marshall.
According to the National Weather Service, the overnight low in Alexandria was 13 below zero.