    Moorhead man gets 60 days for landscape scam, domestic assault

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:45 p.m.

    MOORHEAD—A 27-year-old Moorhead man who was accused in Clay County District Court of scamming an 88-year-old woman with dementia out of thousands of dollars was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15, to 60 days in jail.

    Aderly R. Hoag was also ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and fees, and he was ordered to pay restitution of $8,505.Hoag earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of issuing a dishonored check. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges Hoag faced, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft by swindle, were dismissed.

    The victim contacted police in May 2015 to report she had stopped payment on a check to Hoag after becoming unsure of what she was paying for, according to court documents.

    An investigation revealed Hoag received eight checks from the woman totaling more than $13,000 for landscaping work that was worth about $1,700, the documents state.

    In a separate case, Hoag was sentenced Thursday to a concurrent 60-day sentence after earlier pleading guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault that stemmed from an incident in July.

    The victim told police Hoag put out a cigarette on her neck after he became angry with her, documents state.

    In both cases, Hoag was given credit for having served three days in jail.

