The burden is on her shoulders, after prosecutors declined to press charges in the case.

A video plays of 10-year-old Mason Moen opening his new headphones from Santa last Christmas.

"At least we have our last Christmas taped," said Julie Moen, mother of son killed in snowmobile crash.

Those headphones now sit on his urn on the mantle.

"He was just so ecstatic and I don't get to see that anymore," said Julie.

That's because two weeks after Christmas, Mason was killed in a snowmobile crash.

"It's been hard, it's been rough, but that's why we keep fighting," said Julie.

This grieving mom wants charges filed against the parents watching her son that cold January afternoon.

"I said he could ride a snow cat in the yard being supervised, that's the end of the story," said Julie.

The fact Julie allowed her son to sleepover knowing he would ride a snowmobile was one factor in the county prosecutor's decision.

The question remains; how much supervision took place that day near Hatton?

According to the final police report, it's unclear when the accident happened.

No one witnessed it since it happened in a farm field down the street from the home of Michael and Traci Johnson near Hatton.

That report also noted a number of inconsistencies, pointed out the scene had been tampered with.

The Johnsons would only answer questions through their lawyer.

Investigators never determined who was driving even though one of the boys survived or if they had helmets on.

Police say a conservative speed estimate when the snowmobile hit the ditch was 50 miles per hour.

"I'm going to fight until I find enough evidence, I'm not giving up, I will not giving up," said Julie.

Julie Moen hopes that evidence comes up as the case makes its way through the civil process at the Grand Forks County Courthouse.

The state's attorney has up to three years to press charges and says his office will review any new evidence that may come out of the civil case.

"This isn't about money, this is about justice, my son deserves justice. He's 10 years old he's under their care," said Julie.

"Rarely do criminal charges stem out of a criminal case," said Mac Schneider, Civil Defense Lawyer.

Mac Schneider is a civil defense lawyer not involved with this case.

He points out the facts are usually the same in both cases, but the outcomes can be different.

"In the criminal context you have to prove your case beyond a reasonable doubt. In the civil context, in a guardian negligence case, you merely have to prove your case by preponderance of the evidence, more evidence on your side than the other, so two different standards can lead to different outcomes," said Schneider.

Back at the Moen home the tree is up with a special ornament for Mason

"I'm the one who has to live without my son, my family has to live without their son, it hurts every day and they still get to have their son, so justice will be served," said Julie.

The Johnson's attorney says the Johnson's deny any negligence and fault.

This was a tragic accident and they believe they will be cleared in the civil case, as well.