VIDEO: Fargo's Sports Bubble deflates

The inflatable dome at 2671 12th Ave. S., shares a building with the Tot Spot Big Tots Childcare and Learning Center.

A timelapse video, shared by Monty Gerdon with The Forum and posted to Facebook Wednesday, Dec. 14, shows the Sports Bubble’s roof deflating.

Gerdon said he works across the street from the Sports Bubble. He noticed a large tear in the northwest corner of the facility’s roof around 11 a.m.

A hand-lettered sign on the Sports Bubble door simply said “Closed Today,” but promised that the lobby and club repair area would open at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.

No one answered a phone message left at the building or knocks on the door.

Most of the bubble lies on the ground. The south part next to the brick building that houses the entrance and the childcare center is apparently being held up by some sort of framework.

The roof has deflated before, once in 2014 after an equipment failure and once in 1999 after a windstorm.