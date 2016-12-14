Search
    2 dead after ND home explodes, neighbor reports his home shook during incident

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:13 p.m.
    Debris is scattered after a home exploded north of Mandan Wednesday morning. Tom Stromme / Bismarck Tribune

    MANDAN, N.D. -- Two people are dead following a report of a house explosion early Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, north of Mandan.

    When authorities arrived shortly after midnight, the house was destroyed but there was no fire. One female was pronounced dead at the scene, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. A male and another female were transported to a Bismarck hospital where the male was pronounced dead.

    Mandan Rural Fire Chief Lynn Gustin responded to the blast overnight.

    "It was terrible, unbelievable what happened there," Gustin told The Bismarck Tribune. "The house was basically an explosion, and it blew the house apart."

    A neighbor called 911 to report the incident, the sheriff’s office said, also reporting his own home shook during the explosion, which happened along Highway 1806.

    The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Morton County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Fire Marshal’s office.

