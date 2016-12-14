Dylan Bernard Gilbertson pleaded guilty last month to intentional second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Jaysen Greenwood, who authorities said was stabbed, beaten and strangled inside their shared Hibbing apartment.

Gilbertson appeared for sentencing Wednesday morning before 6th Judicial District Judge James Florey in State District Court in Virginia.

Florey accepted the terms of a plea agreement between Gilbertson and the St. Louis County Attorney's Office, imposing an above-guideline prison term.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Under state guidelines, Gilbertson would have faced about 25½ years. In exchange, prosecutors agreed not to convene a grand jury to consider an indictment for premeditated first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence without parole.

Greenwood's body was found in the Mott Pit area on May 19. Authorities indicated that he had been stabbed multiple times and had blunt force trauma to the head and facial area, including severe damage to the teeth.

Gilbertson admitted on Nov. 18 that he stabbed and beat Greenwood inside the apartment before burning his remains in Mountain Iron. Investigators said methamphetamine use likely played a substantial role in the incident.

Two other suspects — Sean Joseph Powers, 19, and Julianna Christine Sala, 17 — face pending charges of aiding an offender in connection with the incident.

