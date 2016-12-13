Christmas presents stolen from Hibbing fire victims

The rear first-floor apartment at 1610 Third Ave. E. was broken into and wrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree were stolen, along with some clothing, TVs, gaming computers and gaming devices, according to Hibbing Fire Marshal Bryan Fagerstrom.

He said the theft was discovered at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when he met the family at the building to allow them to retrieve a few items from their apartment.

"As soon I got there and I saw that the scene was unsecured and walked in, I knew immediately that the apartment been broken into. That was a pretty big shock for the family that was hoping to grab a few more items, then to find out that many of their items were stolen," Fagerstrom said.

Theft following a fire can be "devastating" for a family trying to figure out what items they'll replace, he said.

Although the fire isn't directly tied to an arson, Fagerstrom is requesting that anyone with information about the theft contact the Minnesota arson hotline at (800) 723-2020 or the Hibbing Police Department at (218) 263-3601.

The total value wasn't known Tuesday night because the family was still compiling a list of missing items, Fagerstrom said.

The fire occurred in the basement of the two-story, four-unit building just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Hibbing Fire Department. The American Red Cross is assisting the three families displaced by the fire, which caused an estimated $140,000 in damages. No one was injured.

At this point, the rear first-floor apartment is the only one that had items missing, Fagerstrom said.

The theft occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Fagerstrom noted that not only did the person steal property, but they illegally entered a fire scene that is under investigation. It hasn't been determined yet how the person gained access to the apartment, but the fire department secured the building immediately following the fire.

Fagerstrom said the theft will now delay the fire investigation.

"Now I have to go back and verify and look to see if any items in the area of origin have been changed, been altered. It affects and slows down my investigation. Not only did I have to stop my investigation of the fire because now I have to process the scene as a crime scene in coordination with the Hibbing Police Department, that just slows the whole process of getting the scene investigated and released back to the property owners," he said.

The fire department hasn't released most of the property. The tenants were able to acquire basic valuables and important documents on the day of the fire, but won't have full access to their apartments until the investigation is complete, he said.

This is the first theft from a fire scene during Fagerstrom's four years as Hibbing's fire marshal, but he's heard of it happening elsewhere. It's a "moment of opportunity," he said.

"When someone's property has had a fire, they're obviously not there. A lot of times these properties aren't boarded and secured and so a lot of times, thieves can easily access fire scenes," he said. "A lot of times, they assume it's just pillaging, it's just junk that's going to get thrown out. But it doesn't change the fact that it is still theft. You are stealing property."