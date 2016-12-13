Anoka County sheriff: Woman killed by train slipped in snow

The Anoka County sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the victim as Danielle Rogers of Champlin.

Authorities say Rogers was at the Anoka Station on Sunday morning to catch the Northstar commuter rail to her job in Bloomington.

Witnesses said Rogers tried to cross the tracks in front of an approaching Burlington Northern Santa Fe train but apparently lost her footing in the newly fallen snow and did not make it out of the path of the oncoming freight train.

Rogers died at the scene. The incident disrupted Northstar passenger rail service in the area.