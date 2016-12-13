Minnetonka woman rescued from SUV in pond

The 23-year-old woman, Ann Lund of Minnetonka, said the windows of her Chevrolet Suburban SUV fogged up and she tried to pull off the roadway on the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to eastbound Interstate 494 at 8:12 a.m., according to State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson.

Nielson said the woman didn’t realize she had driven into an icy holding pond until she saw water filling the car.

As Lund grabbed a fire extinguisher to break out a window in the vehicle, four or five other motorists on the ramp stopped to help, Nielson said. The good Samaritans included some truck drivers who used a pallet from one of their trucks to support them as they helped the woman out of the back window of the sinking vehicle.

Nielson said the woman received some cuts from broken glass. Her husband arrived and picked her up, Nielson said.

Nielson said a state trooper on the scene plans to submit paperwork for a lifesaving award for the rescuers.

“I think they were heroic,” Nielson said.