Santa hanging up his hat after playing the part for 30 years

Of course, he's not the real Santa Claus, but for two generations of the community he's been the real deal when it comes to Christmas. What started out as a simple request has led to a long career as Santa for Rutherford, who mainly visits homes and private gatherings as jolly, old St. Nick.

Rutherford kept his own long, white beard for years so he had the look already in place when a friend first asked him 30 years ago if he'd be Santa Claus.

"He had a couple of kids and asked me if I could play Santa. After that, I went to a costume shop in St. Paul and bought a professional Santa Claus suit," Rutherford said. "I played Santa for them and then different people started asking and I did it for different families. For some families, we're second generation."

About eight years ago, he started playing Santa for the Park Rapids Christmas kick-off celebration. He's been brought in by a horse-drawn sleigh a couple years, and now comes in on a fire truck. A few years ago, when the Park Rapids Fire Department purchased a new ladder truck, Santa came down off the top of a downtown building and made his appearance at the downtown festival on the ladder truck.

For the past five years, Dick has made appearances at Bella Caffé and Park Theater. This year, they'll be at Bella on Dec. 10 and the theater on Dec. 17.

Through his community role as Santa, Dick has come across countless children who sit on his lap and let him know what they'd like for Christmas. After all these years he's easy to spot around town.

"Kids recognize me with the beard, even out of the Santa suit. Kids would say, 'That's Santa. Why don't you have your suit on?'"

I just tell them, "It's not Christmas time, but I'm still watching you. Then their eyes get real big when I say that."

Dick's wife, Nancy, has always been Mrs. Claus for the individual family visits. Over the years, he's heard all kinds of requests from children but the mainstays across generations are things like Barbie dolls and Tonka trucks.

Dick said he's been doing this long enough and it's time to retire. He had some health problems last year that prevented him from making all his appearances, including showing up as Santa for his grandchildren.

"I couldn't make it, so they came to the house and knocked on the door. I had to tell them don't come in because I didn't want them to get sick," Dick said. "When you can't do your own family, then it's time to retire."

Dick's an emotional man and sometimes the little kids' requests get to him. And that's another reason he said it's time to hang up the suit.

"A little boy sat on my lap last year and said, 'I want a new heart.' That's too emotional," Dick said. "I had a line of kids here so I held it back."

Dick's favorite story to share over the years is when he was playing Santa for the city and a little girl about six years old came in with a basket of cookies. She said he could have the cookies but wanted the basket back. She forgot her hat so Santa put the hat and a new teddy bear in the basket, and gave it to her mom to put under their tree.

"She was so excited. Her reaction was unreal," Dick recalls.

Dick and Nancy say they truly enjoy being asked to visit families at their homes. One family they've been visiting for years has 17 or 18 grandchildren, Dick says.

Dick and Nancy, Santa and Mrs. Claus, through these family visits, appearances around town over the years have helped spread the Christmas cheer to countless children in the Park Rapids area.

Nancy said it's great to see the children's faces light up when they see Santa, but he's not always just for the kids. Nancy recalls a time they were at a store and Santa was talking to the kids and some older woman said to her, "Tell Santa I've been a good girl and to bring me a husband."

Santa even had a special request from an 80-year-old grandmother one year. She wanted to dance, so Santa said put some music on and they danced.