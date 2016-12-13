Search
    19-year-old Barnesville man accused of stealing gun from Moorhead armory

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:55 p.m.
    Shawn Halverson

    MOORHEAD—A 19-year-old Barnesville man is charged in Clay County District Court with stealing a handgun from the National Guard armory in Moorhead.

    According to a court complaint:

    Moorhead police were called to the armory on Friday, Dec. 9, for a report of a theft.

    A police officer was directed to a room in the armory where the officer spoke with a suspect, identified in court documents as Shawn D. Halverson, 19.

    Halverson told the officer he was conducting an inventory of weapons two days earlier when he saw a handgun that "looked cool, so I took it."

    Halverson said he later felt guilty about taking the gun and was considering destroying the weapon or discarding it when an officer with the Guard called him and told him to come to the armory to discuss a missing handgun.

    The Guard officer discovered the handgun was missing after conducting an inventory subsequent to the inventory Halverson conducted, the Guard officer told police.

