"Some of them may be people they know or maybe they took a report from them or they dealt with these people a week or two ago," said the Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg. "Maybe they had seen a need while they were visiting with them. It doesn't have to be a vehicle pullover."

With 28 sworn officers, the goal is to have every police officer give away at least one $100 bill, Overweg said.

"We want everybody to at least experience it," Overweg said.

Anxious and excited to hand out the money, several officers already started, including Overweg.

Earlier Friday, Overweg said he delivered a $100 bill to a residence in Mitchell to a person who has been going through a challenging time with some serious medical issues.

"It felt very good," he said. "There are other departments (across the country) that have done this in the past and still do it. We just thought we were blessed that somebody picked us for one of these events."

The project has been in the works for about a week, and the donor, who wants to remain anonymous, selected the officers because of the "challenges that those in the law enforcement profession have recently faced," according to a press release. Not only this, but police officers have a "good sense of judgement" on individuals who could benefit from the donation, the release continued.

The purpose behind the $10,000 donation was to spread holiday cheer within the community, and Overweg thinks it will do just that.

"It sure can't hurt," Overweg said.

And with every $100 bill given away, a note will be attached.

Featuring a picture of Santa Claus on the note, it reads, "Christmas is a time of year to count your blessings and share with those in need. It is our hope that this gift will make your Christmas just a little better. We would also like to thank the Mitchell Police Department for spreading the cheer! May your Holiday Season be filled with Joy and Christmas Blessings!!"