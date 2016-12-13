Olson has been charged with third-degree burglary, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Polk County, officers were dispatched to the Holiday station on Main Street in Crookston shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday on reports of a robbery in progress.

The store manager had shown up to open the store, noticed a door ajar and a man inside. Officers were a few blocks away and responded quickly to the call. They made contact with a male in a heavy winter coat near the cash register. They found seven packets of Marlboro cigarettes and six cans of chewing tobacco on the man, who police identified as Olson.

When officers reviewed the store's surveillance video, they saw a male pull open the double doors on the north side of the building at about 3 a.m. The man walked in and out of the store several times, at one point lying down on the floor. At some point, the man approaches the cash register area near the tobacco products.

When interviewed, Olson told deputies he had been celebrating a friend's birthday in Fisher, Minn., and at some point had gone to a bar in Crookston, drinking at each stop. He said he only remembered seeing the Holiday sign, and doesn't recall breaking into the store or taking anything.