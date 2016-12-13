Train collides with UPS truck in Wisconsin

The crash between the truck and a Canadian National train happened at about 4 p.m., according to Lt. Chris Hoyt of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The UPS vehicle was traveling north on Gun Club Road about a half-mile north of County Highway B and nearing the Canadian National tracks that cross the road. The dirt road was covered with fresh snow at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the UPS driver crested a small hill before the railroad crossing, and as he approached he looked for trains. When he saw the train approaching, he tried to brake but was unable to stop because of the fresh snow.

The train engine struck the van and pushed it off the tracks to the north, and rolled it into a swamp along the grade.

No injuries were reported, the sheriff's office reported. The crash remains under investigation.